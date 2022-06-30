Fun Days Out This Summer!

It’s not just the children who will be looking forward to a fun day away this summer, but the parent’s too, as we’ve all spent more than enough time indoors this past 13 months. Finding days away filled with something to suit everyone can be difficult but with a little bit of planning and advance bookings, we’re confident the advertisers in this feature will provide you with some fantastic fun days out!

As school comes to a close for the summer, the first thing to do is spend a day or two at home, tidying rooms, sorting out school books and uniforms and preparing for fun days out. Take everyone’s input on where to go and what to do. If the children have a hand in the planning, chances are they will enjoy the adventures much more. Now would also be a good time to introduce the children to budgeting.

While the smaller ones may believe that money just magically appears, the older children know that is not the case and so now is a good time to teach them how to budget. Let them know you have x amount of a budget for each day and it’s up to them (with a guiding hand from you) to make the amount go as far as possible. Hint at having picnics instead of buying food outside for everyone, (and mostly unhealthy). Suggest bringing your own bikes to places instead of hiring bikes. Encourage the children to bring a book to read instead of bringing mobile phones or computer games. Reading is free whereas phones and electronics always require charging and credit.

Explore Uisneach, the sacred centre of Ireland

The origins of Uisneach lie far beyond recorded history with surviving monuments and relics dating from the Neolithic and Bronze Ages which confirm its ceremonial status in pre-historic times.

There is no definitive translation of the word Uisneach as it likely predates the Irish language. It is translated as “place of the hearth” or “angular place”, indicating a temple or ceremonial sanctuary.

In early written sources, the area in which Uisneach is located, is recorded as ‘Mide’, meaning ‘middle’. Originally a name for the hill itself (i.e. Uisneach Midi, the ‘temple’ or ‘hearth’ at the centre), over time the territory expanded to become the medieval Kingdom of Mide which gives its name to the modern counties of Meath & Westmeath.

The centre of Ireland in so many ways, the Hill of Uisneach is one of the most sacred and historic sanctuaries in the world. Get off the beaten track and onto an ancient path.

Walk the Hill with their expert tour guides and immerse yourself in the culture, the history and the mythology of Uisneach. Meet new friends, learn new skills, or simply enjoy some downtime; the Hill of Uisneach is an experience not to be missed! Book your tour now by calling 087 718 9550, or visit their website, www.uisneach.ie

Visit Tullynally Castle Gardens For A Perfect Day Out

Tullynally Castle Gardens is one of those places you want to keep on returning to again and again. Now that it’s open again for tours, don’t let another week pass without a visit.

Tullynally Castle Gardens has over 12 acres of gardens in all, divided between walled gardens, extensive woodland gardens and two ornamental lakes, dating back to the early 1800s. Tullynally really is a place that does your heart good to spend time in.

Tullynally Castle Gardens and Tearooms are open from 11am to 5pm, Thursday to Sunday until September. There are also regular guided tours at 3pm on Sundays of the splendid Victorian kitchens and launderies giving fascinating details of Life Below Stairs in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Tickets available in the tearoom or book online.

Make your visit complete with a visit to The Castle Tearooms, which provides a range of teas and coffee, delicious home baked treats and light lunches and has some outdoor seating in the loggia in the Castle courtyard.

Check out the website: www.tullynallycastle.ie for further information and booking slots. You can also email: info@tullynallycastle.ie for enquiries or give a call on: 044 966 1856.

Have a fun day out with Lilliput Boat Hire

Lilliput Boat Hire service on Lough Ennell is ideal for family day trips, or anglers going fishing. The lake boats are available as rowing boats, or with 4hp outboard engines.The boats are self drive, they are safe and easy to use, Lilliput provides on the spot training / instruction to make you comfortable with operating them.

Lough Ennell is renowned for its brown trout, pike and perch fishing. A notable lakeshore site is the Dún Na Sí ring fort and the adjacent Cro Inis crannog (now called Malachy’s Island) which were the seat of (Máel Sechnaill Mór) King Malachy II, High King of Ireland from 1014 to 1022, after the death of Brian Boru.

This year, locals will be commemorating the millennium anniversary of King Malachy’s death in September 2022.

Make a splash at Edenderry Swimming pool

Edenderry Swimming pool offers more than just a few swimming lanes; amongst a host of other facilities, you can actually hire the use of the pool and have a pool party this summer!

Located on the Carrick Road of Edenderry town, Edenderry Swimming Pool is the perfect venue for a really great day out for all the family. While the pool objective is to encourage and promote swimming in the community, the pool complex offers sports recovery programmes, various forms of hydro therapy, pool volleyball, as well as swimming and life-saving lessons and get fit techniques.

Edenderry swimming pool also offer you the opportunity to have your special celebration pool party at their pool, with the latest inflatable to make the experience that bit more enjoyable.

Booking is essential for pool use at this time and can be done online. Take a few minutes to check out the informative website: https://edenderryswimmingpool.ie or call Edenderry Swimming Pool today on 046 973 1295. You can also email them on: info@edenderryswimmingpool.ie.

Derrymore Springs – an aqua lovers paradise

Derrymore Springs is a hidden gem and an aqua lovers paradise, located outside Killucan. The centre offers a whole range of activities, including fishing, rafting, kayaking, aqua golf, and much more, as well as pedal boating-for those who want to take it a bit easy on the lake!

There are bouncy toys and activities on shore for those not too fond of the water so there’s something for everyone at Derrymore Springs.

Give Pat a call today on 087 7174336, to book your slot for some fun days out over the next few months of summer. Derrymore Springs is a very well run, fun activity centre and a place where you will definitely want to return to many times after your first visit. Visit Derrymore Springs website (www.derrymoresprings.ie) and enjoy your day out doing aqua activities!

Baysports – Home To Ireland’s Largest Inflatable Water Park!

Bay Sports is a boat training and water sports centre located just 5km from Athlone town, in Hodson bay. Baysports is also home to Ireland’s largest inflatable waterpark!

Baysports has the biggest collection of original one-off award winning floating slides, rockers and challenges, entertaining and delighting people of all ages and abilities. The impressive complex of adventure installations includes an inflatable island with its own jungles, towers, trampolines, slides, water based obstacle courses, and even a castle.

If bouncing on the water is not for you, consider a lake or river safari, where visitors can explore Lough Ree on a wide range of kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, currachs, and pedal boats, all of which are provided by Baysports.

Safety is of the utmost importance at Baysports and they employ qualified life guards, instructors and supervisors to ensure the safety, comfort and enjoyment of all patrons.

For bookings and information, call 090 6494801, or visit www.baysports.ie.

For a unique fun day out, sail with Viking Shiptours

For a unique fun day out, sail with Viking Shiptours on Shannon waters to Lough Ree on the Viking 1, a heritage boat built in 1923.

Viking Ship Tours offer unique tours from Athlone Castle, traveling upstream on the River Shannon to Lough Ree. During the sailing there is live commentary on local history, the religious settlements on the islands and tales of viking treasure. Cruises last from 75 to 90 minutes and are enjoyed by all ages. This cruise is also a great way to spend a birthday or celebrate a special family occasion.

The Viking 1 Heritage Boat measures 21 metres in length and is made of larch planking on oak ribs and frames.

Since 1999, Michael McDonnell has been the skipper and proprietor of Viking 1 and has been scrupulous in his maintenance and restoration of the ship.

Legend has it that in the year 933, viking Olaf Scabbyhead plundered and looted the midlands for precious metals and valuable artifacts. This angered the viking King Olaf Guthfrithsson, who sent his men to defeat and imprison Scabbyhead in 937. Olaf succeeded but he unknowingly left treasure behind. Where do you think the treasure is buried?

So what are you waiting for – don your viking helmet and find the treasure … or simply sit back and relax onboard with a refreshment of your choice. Either way, you will enjoy the beauty of the Inland Waterways and witness everything Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands has to offer.

To book your cruise, telephone Viking Ships on: 086 262 1136, or email: vikingmike@ vikingtoursireland.ie or visit their informative website, www.vikingtoursireland.ie