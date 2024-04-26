Aura Hair Specialists

In Aura Hair Salon, you will be treated with care in our homely environment creating hairstyles that can vary from simplified to complex (we also love a challenge!) Our ranges of high quality products are specifically chosen by ourselves to create the look you want especially our home styling products when you’re recreating your look at home. We pride ourselves on our shapely hair cutting techniques which leaves your style easier maintained ‘tween’ visits to us.

In our private consultation rooms (we have a private entrance too!) where we will wow you with our vast choice of hairpieces in our bespoke Scalp & Wig Clinic and we, on appointment, carry out a thorough consultation on lifestyle and wig desires.

LOCATION

The Square, Townparks, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath

PHONE

+353 (44) 966 1234

WEB

www.aurahairspecialists.ie

EMAIL

info@aurahairspecialists.ie