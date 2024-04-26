Aura Hair Specialists

In Aura Hair Salon, you will be treated with care in our homely environment creating hairstyles that can vary from simplified to complex (we also love a challenge!) Our ranges of high quality products are specifically chosen by ourselves to create the look you want especially our home styling products when you’re recreating your look at home. We pride ourselves on our shapely hair cutting techniques which leaves your style easier maintained ‘tween’ visits to us.
In our private consultation rooms (we have a private entrance too!) where we will wow you with our vast choice of hairpieces in our bespoke Scalp & Wig Clinic and we, on appointment, carry out a thorough consultation on lifestyle and wig desires.
LOCATION
The Square, Townparks, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath
PHONE
+353 (44) 966 1234
WEB
www.aurahairspecialists.ie