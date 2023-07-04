Irishtown property offers balance of country and town living

2 Lough Owel Village,

Irishtown,

Mullingar N91X8ND

€319,000

Here’s a spacious semi-detached residence in Mullingar that potential purchases cannot afford to overlook – and viewing begins this weekend (Saturday, 8 July).

This property was constructed in 2005, and is a beautiful four-bedroomed property located approx. 600 yds. from St Finian’s College, in a countryside setting, and within walking distance of Mullingar town.

The Council has installed a new footpath down to Lough Owel, Pitch & Putt, and is ideal for a relaxing stroll, and the house area is 150 m2.

The BER of B3 confirms that the property is a warm house, and has low maintenance.

There is High Fibre Broadband outside the house and there is potential for a Ground Floor Granny Flat with own entrance door.

Opening viewings begin on Saturday at 11am, but you can arrange a viewing for yourself by contacting King Auctioneers.

FEATURES:

• Ground Floor: En- trance Hall with tiled floor and under-stairs storage.

• Lounge with marble fireplace, large front win- dow, & solid timber floor.

• Kitchen/Diner with fit- ted units & integrated white goods, granite worktop, and French doors leading to a patio.

• Utility Room with Worktop. Plumbed. Guest WC with WC, wash hand basin and separate shower.

• Downstairs Bedroom: Carpeted.

• First Floor: Master Bedroom with fitted wardrobes. Carpeted.Ensuite with WC, wash hand basin & detached shower. Fully tiled.

• Bedroom No. 3 with walk-in wardrobe. Carpeted.

• Bedroom No. 4. Carpeted.

• Bathroom with WC wash hand basin, & bath Fully tiled.

Don’t miss this chance to consider a home in Mullingar that’s in a great place, in great condition and at a great price. Take advantage of the early viewing schedule! Call King Auctioneers on 044 934 2707.

Book your viewing slot today with King Auctioneers, 40 Pearse Street, Mullingar on 044 934 2707. More information here.