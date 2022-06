A two-day event was held in Japan (June 18) to choose Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCÉ) Japan’s representatives who will compete in Mullingar next month.

The Japanese CCÉ branch is the only one in Asia and is the first of the more exotic branches to have begun choosing their competitors for the finals. There are six CCÉ branches in South America, four in Australia and more than 20 in North America.