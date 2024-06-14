Last chance saloon for Westmeath

By Paul O’Donovan

This Saturday evening in Páirc Esler, Newry is the last chance saloon for the Westmeath footballers as they take on Derry in their final group game in this year’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship series.

Believe it or not, it is also the last chance saloon for Derry. Yes, Derry. The reigning Allianz League Division 1 champions, the team that beat Dublin in the League final and when they did, the team that became one of the favourites for this year’s All-Ireland title, yes, the team managed by Mickey Harte, adored by so many, yet loathed by some.