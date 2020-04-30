Open for Business: James Maguire Butchers

Advertorial

At James Maguire Butchers, Millmount Shopping Centre, Mullingar, they are finding that customers are really taking on the challenge of home cooking now that restaurants are closed and as such, they remain busy.

With more time on our hands, families are enjoying the time together to sit down and enjoy their meals, home-baking has seen shelves around the country empty of flour and the smell of BBQs is helped by the fine weather. With the finest produce for your BBQ, James Maguire Butchers offers only the finest quality produce and with the very best offers.

As is the norm now, social distancing is being observed at their store and customers are adapting really well, while home deliveries are now part of the norm, ensuring customer satisfaction remains high. Customers can also phone in advance and have the meat delivered to their car when they arrive.

For those avoiding the baking and looking to keep up the fitness regime in their life, James Maguire & Sons continues to help with their offering off ‘fit foods’ such as turkey burgers, steak burgers, chicken sausages and smoked paprika and chili turkey sausages, which prove very popular.

For more information call James Maguire Butchers on (044) 934 4836.