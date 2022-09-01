Modern 3-bed worth every cent!

Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Semi-Detached

124 The Walk, Petitswood Manor, Mullingar, N91 T4C8

Asking Price €275,000

Located in the popular Petitswood Manor area, this three-bedroom semi-detached home, in a quiet cul-de-sac is presented to the market in exceptional condition. This property, with a C1 energy rating, is stylishly furnished with many new features to note; a new boiler and tank recently fitted, new Pliado front door, new floors, new kitchen, new en-suite and new main bathroom, new light fittings as well as new blinds and carpets. The attic and walls have been recently pumped in this property, making it warm and economical.

Accommodation

The accommodation consists of an entrance hall with laminate floor leading to the living room with laminate floor and cast-iron open fireplace with a marble surround. The kitchen is modern and fully fitted with ample storage, laminate flooring and open plan. The dining area looks out onto the back garden, which can be accessed via back patio doors. Off the kitchen is a utility room with extra storage, which has been plumbed for a washer/dryer. The guest WC completes the ground floor accommodation.

The first floor carpeted landing giving access to the three bedrooms, all with laminate floors and built-in wardrobes, while the master bedroom is en-suite. The main family bathroom has a fully tiled three-piece suite.

External

The property has cobble lock driveway to the front, along with ample parking space. A cobble lock side entrance with a wooden gate, leads to the landscaped rear garden and patio space.

The ideal location of the property is close to the N4 / N52 motorways and is a short walk from the Mullingar Park Hotel. Schools, leisure and sporting facilities as well as bus stops and the train station are all a short walk / few minutes drive away.

Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt today on 044 934 0000 to book your viewing slot.

