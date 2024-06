By Diarmuid Sherry

The Irish Patients Association (IPA) has confirmed that a letter has been forwarded to the Chief Executive of the HSE, which branded the A&E departments at Regional Hospital Mullingar as ‘appalling and pathetic.’

Stephen McMahon of the IPA said that not only the HSE CEO, Bernard Gloster, has been forwarded the critical letter, but also to a director at a new department at the hospital called Culture Risk.