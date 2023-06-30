Mullingar is Cray Cray for Tay Tay

Ahead of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Dublin next year, search engine specialists Digital Funnel have revealed that Irish searches for Taylor Swift rose 3233% after she announced her two nights in the Aviva.

Monaghan town came out on top, with a score of 290 out of 400, followed by Mullingar, Kilkenny, Navan and Dundalk rounding out the top 5 most interested towns in Ireland.

Counties Dublin and Kildare tie as the most interested county with the most interested county, with 6 towns in each county appearing on the long list, closely followed by County Waterford and Wexford coming in second with 5 towns each and Counties Cork, Tipperary and Meath all coming in third place, with 4 towns searching for the pop star.

At the other end of the scale, Portarlington, County Laois is the least interested town in Ireland when it comes to this famous family, only registering a 13/400 score. New Ross, Nenagh, Athy and Thurles are some of the other least interested towns.

Taylor Swift and her legion of Swifties will pack the Aviva Stadium in Dublin for two sellout shows on 28 and 29 June 2024.