Mullingar man among The Apprentice hopefuls

Mullingar man Conor Gilsenan will be facing the wrath of business magnate Alan Sugar when he enters the boardroom in the hit BBC television show The Apprentice this week.

A son of Con and Joan Gilsenan, the former London Irish rugby player retired from the game due to injury in September 2020. The Mullingar man describes himself as a “corporate panther” with a record for getting deals done.

“I’m going to be the corporate panther in the boardroom,” said Conor ahead of the show. “I’m going to get it done, and I’m going to be Lord Sugar’s perfect business partner.”

Sixteen candidates enter The Apprentice in hopes of gaining a £250,000 investment into their business idea and a 50/50 partnership with Alan Sugar. Joining Sugar in the boardroom will be longtime ally Karren Brady, as well as series one winner Tim Campbell, who takes over from Claude Littner while he recuperates following surgery.

Conor’s business idea consists of a fleet of quirky food and beverage vendors targeted at music and sports events.

The Apprentice begins this Thursday, 6 January at 9pm on BBC 1.