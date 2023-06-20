Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Mullingar man dies tragically

By Topic.ie
The late Darragh Sullivan

A young man lost his life following a tragic traffic accident last week. Gardaí confirmed that a motorbike and a car were involved in a collision that occurred at approximately 8.30pm at Monroe, Slanemore, Mullingar on Thursday of last week, 15 June.

Emergency services attended the scene and a young man was brought to the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar suffering from serious injuries.

Unfortunately the man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on Saturday, 17 June. He was named as Darragh Sullivan from The St­rand, Walshestown, Mullingar.

