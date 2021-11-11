Mullingar man rescues child from burning house

A Mullingar man has become a local hero after saving a young child’s life by rescuing it from a burning house on Friday last, 5 November.

Mark Kelly, (25), who is a carpenter and who is a well known footballer with The Downs GAA club, along with his colleague Pat Weymes (35) were working at a house in Newtown Lawns Mullingar, on Friday afternoon last when the drama unfolded.

Around 1.30pm they left the house they were working on in Newtown Lawns and intended to leave the estate. When they drove down to the end of the cul de sac and were turning their van, Mark looked across at one of the houses and thought he saw smoke coming from one of the windows. He said to Pat, “Is that smoke coming out of that window?”