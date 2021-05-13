New Development Plan goes back on display

Members of Offaly County Council find themselves caught between the county planners’ advice and the wishes of the county’s people, the Council heard this week as the county’s 2021-2027 Development Plan came back to them in draft form for discussion.

All 19 members of the Council met with more than 20 council officials online (May 10) to hear scores of submissions which were lodged after the draft Development Plan (DP) went on display last year.

Two members of the Oireachtas were represented – Senator Pippa Hackett (Green Party and Minister of State for Land Use & Biodiversity) and Independent TD Cathal Berry.

As the meeting progress and turned its attention to planning issues in Tullamore, Fianna Fáil Cllr. Tony McCormack said: “We’ve caught in the middle here between planners’ and people’s wishes. We’re trying to come up with a compromise.”

After Director of Services/Planning Mr Stephane Duclot introduced the updated draft DP to members at the council meeting, Mr Evan Fennell (Senior Executive Officer, Human Resources) read from the state legislation covering the issue of conflict of interest.

Mr Duclot said that the DP guides future growth through proper planning at sustainable levels, and advised that almost 200 submissions had been received since the public last had sight of the draft version.

The DP had since been updated with the recommendations of the Council’s Chief Executive, Ms Anna Marie Delaney, and it was this version which was back before the councillors.

Ms Lorraine Mitchell (Consultant for Housing Strategy) said that the council had taken note of the Office of Planning Regulator’s (OPR) views on rural housing and ‘smaller towns’ (with populations less than 1,500). Cllr. John Leahy (non-party) said that two-thirds of the county’s population of some 76,000 lived outside urban areas and there was consequentially a strong demand for new homes around the county.

Ms Mitchell said that the OPR’s call was for some 3,978 new residential units in Offaly during the life of the new DP (2021-2027), an increase of 175 on what the council had previously considered viable, but that the council were now increasing the anticipated population growths in Portarlington and Edenderry from 5% to 10%.

Mr Jim Egan (Assistant Planner) spoke of the 10 submissions received concerning the Birr-Crinkil area but in general, the executive was proposing no changes to the earlier draft DP. A parcel of land belonging to Birr Rugby Football Club was to be rezoned as open space/amenity.

Council cathaoirleach, Cllr. John Carroll successfully argued for the rezoning of council land to allow for further development of Traveller accommodation on Croghan Road but, in general, the views of the executive were supported by councillors.

In Edenderry, a Local Area Plan is still in operation and it is this which largely allows for new homes in that immediate area.

Turning to Clara, Mr James Condron (Executive Planner) said that 11 submissions had been received. All members of the Tullamore Municipal District supported the rezoning of 0.96 hectares (ha) at New Road, opposing the executive’s view that rezoning the land “would not support compact growth”.

Cllr. Frank Moran (Fianna Fáil) found support amonst the councillors for his call to “support Clara Heritage Committee and Clara Community Council’s hopes for a walking loop along the river, connecting with Clara bog.

Four submissions were received concerning Ferbane, Mr Condron said, and Cllr. Eamon Dooley (Fianna Fáil) successfully argued for the the rezoning of lands (Convent Land) north of a flood line for mixed use. “But a master plan for the town is needed,” Cllr. Dooley said.

Mr Egan said that one submission had been received for Kilcormac and further rezonings for housing were agreed: Banagher (1.8ha, 45 horses), Kilcormac (0.36ha, seven houses) and daingean (2.96ha, 60 houses) – Cllrs. John Leahy, Clara Claffey (Social Democrats), Mark Hackett (Green Party) and Eamon Dooley combining to have these rezonings accepted for the next version of the DP.

Executive Planning Officer Declan Meehan said that some 30 submissions were received about plans for Tullamore. An application for the rezoning of 25ha to ‘new residential’, submitted by Steinfort Investment Fund, was not supported. An application for the rezoning to residential use of 11.7ha at Arden, north of the by-pass, was also not supported as this land was identified as suitable for enterprise.

Some 3.3ha of land at Ballydrohid and Srah, for which there was an application to have rezoning changed for residential use, required further discussion by councillors of the relevant municipal district, and the Office of Public Works had requested rezoning for five sites to allow for flooding.

An submission by Tullamore Chamber of Commerce for the rezoning of 88.8ha of land for new residential use south of the town was not supported.

All members of the Tullamore Municipal District support Tullamore Rugby Football Club’s request for rezoning of one part of its land to be rezoned for amenity use, and another to be rezoned for residential use – effectively a simply swap of zonings for two pieces of its land.

The club was praised by several councillors for the work it does in the community.

An application for rezoning for residential use of 4ha of land close to Tullamore Hospital was supported by councillors who noted it was just a “nine-minute walk to the town centre”, but Mr Duclot said that while this change would be reflected in the new draft DP, “the executive would have reservations in this rezoning (because of the future expansion needs of the hospital).”

The agreed draft DP, with fresh input by councillors, will now go back on public display.