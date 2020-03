It’s a rite of passage for every Irish star and this week it was the turn of actress Niamh Algar who made her first appearance on the Late Late Show ahead of the release of her new film Calm With Horses, which hits cinemas nationwide on 13 March.

The Mullingar woman’s meteoric rise to fame has been something to behold and now Niamh has been announced as the female lead in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming gritty, action-thriller ‘Cash Truck,’ which sees Jason Statham in the male leading role.