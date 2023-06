By Paul O’Donovan

It is a case of nothing to lose for the Westmeath Senior footballers when they travel to Breffni Park, Cavan, to face Tyrone in the last group game of the All-Ireland Football Championship Group 2.

So far, Dessie Dolan’s Westmeath side have given a very good account of themselves away against Ulster finalists Armagh and at home to last year’s All Ireland beaten finalist Galway, but unfortunately both games ended in defeat for the Lake County.