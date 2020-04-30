Open for Business: O’Briens have your perfect Bank Holiday pizza

Advertorial

O’Brien’s Centra, on the Lynn Road, Mullingar have taken their own stance on giving back to the local community and recognition of front line workers with weekly trips to the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar which is something that is to be admired.

Their recently renovated store, is fast becoming one of the best places to shop in the town, with extensive parking and a wide range of products on offer, while their impressive deli, hot food and coffee is making a big impression. Their pizza bar, which is a relatively new concept, is also very busy, with a great reaction from customers.

Caramico pizza vans have been seen busily getting their tasty pizzas – the real Italian deal, out to homes around Mullingar. Their flavoursome offerings are perfect for tearing and sharing when you’re having a natter with friends or family.

There is a great buzz among the staff at this very convenient store, all of whom are well catered for with food and refreshments throughout their working day and whose safety is paramount.

O’Brien’s are well on top of the social distancing challenge also, floors are clearly marked and there are many hand sanitising areas in the store, starting at the entrance, while shopping baskets and trolleys are kept sanitised for everyone’s safety.

Overall, this thriving local business is experiencing a very busy time but is reacting very well to ensure all customers are catered for in a safe and friendly manner.

For more information, contact O’Brien’s Centra on (044) 939 0183