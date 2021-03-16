Over €4 million for 2021 Roads Programme

During the March meeting of Edenderry Municipal Council held on Wednesday, 10 March via Zoom, Area Engineer Mr. Mark Mahon informed the elected members that €4,352,965 will be spent on the roads in north Offaly under the 2021 Roads programme.

Cathaoirleach of Edenderry Municipal Council Cllr. John Foley welcomed the increase in funding for the area and extended his thanks to Mr. Mahon and assistant Area Engineer Mr. Rory Moore for the work they did in drawing up the programme of works.

“The drawing up of the roads programme was a difficult one for Mr. Mahon and his staff and in the programme they have dealt with a lot of challenges and I want to compliment Mark and Rory for putting together a very detailed programme of works.