Paddy Fenning fundraiser passes €100k mark

The late Paddy Fenning’s fundraiser for motor neuron disease and homeless causes has passed the €100,000 milestone as the first anniversary of the well-known footballer and activist’s passing occurred.

It was a year on Saturday last, May 15, since Paddy lost his year-long battle with MND, as he was in the midst of a fundraising drive to generate €150,000 for research and support services around the disease, as well as local homeless causes.

The first anniversary was marked with a Mass in the Church of the Assumption in Tullamore on Sunday followed by a small gathering at his graveside, 12 months after people lined the streets of the town for his funeral, which took place during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Given that the scope for fundraising activity has been extremely limited over the past year, the organising committee is enthused by the fact that there has been a steady stream of contributions, be it through the cause’s Go Fund Me page or the selling of sponsorship cards, which it is hoped can recommence in earnest now as society slowly opens.