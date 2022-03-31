Perfect apartment for just you!

27 Ash Lane, Royal Canal

Mullingar N91 CY56

Asking Price €119,950

This one-bedroom, first floor apartment is the perfect location to live for a single person (or couple) that live a busy life. It is ideal for the investor or first-time buyer. The apartment is set within a low-density block of just nine apartments. There is ample parking available and the property is finished to an extremely high specification, in a mature neighbourhood.

The apartment is located only 700 meters from Mullingar town centre with easy access to the N4 motorway, the train and bus station, shops and supermarkets as well as nightclubs and restaurants. It is situated in the most exclusive residential area in Mullingar, near the Royal Canal.

The interior has bright, up to the minute décor and is presented ready for immediate occupation. The accommodation has no shared common areas and briefly comprises of a private entrance hall that has carpeted stairs leading to the apartment. An open plan living / kitchen dining area with carpet flooring, a feature fireplace with timber surround, TV and phone point make up the main living space. The kitchen is impressively fitted with ample storage units. A carpeted hallway leads to the bedroom, which has built-in wardrobes. The bathroom is fitted with an electric shower cubicle.

This property is maintained to an excellent standard. Features to consider when viewing this apartment are the gas fired central heating, concrete floors, no apartment overhead or to left, it is not overlooked to rear ample parking, excellent decor, minutes’ walk to town centre, €595 per annum management fees which include includes bins and block insurance and the large attic storage space. Included in the sale are carpets, curtains, light fittings and fixtures and fittings.