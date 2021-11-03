Perfection in a nutshell – Four-bedroom Mullingar home ticks all the boxes!

New Road, Gaybrook, Mullingar

Four Bedroom, Three Bathroom Detached Property

Asking Price – €475,000

Everything about this property is perfect – the location, the decor, the design, the gardens as well as the C1 energy rating!

Gaybrook is located 10km from Mullingar town, just 7km from Rochfordbridge and within easy access to N4 motorway. It’s just a 50-minute commute to Dublin, but as this property has ample work from home space, you’ll likely not want to leave your beautiful home in the countryside and make use of the high speed fibre broadband that is available to stay connected.

This impressively decorated four-bedroom, detached house with well-maintained gardens, offers space, privacy and ease of access to all amenities. The accommodation briefly comprises of an entrance hall with tiled floors leading to the living room with laminated floors and solid fuel stove with crafted mahogany surround. The dining room has laminate floors and a large bay window. The kitchen is beautifully fitted and comes with floor tiling, kitchen island, feature stove wall and a living area. Off the kitchen is a utility room with lots of storage space and a shower room with a walk in double shower. The ground floor is completed by a spacious office with maple floors.

The first floor consists of a carpeted landing, which gives access to the hot press and the four bedrooms, each with laminate floors and built-in wardrobes. The master bedroom is en-suite. The main family bathroom is huge, with a four-piece suite.

The exterior of the property is excellently maintained and designed, with a tarmac driveway, detached double garage with roller doors, a large patio area, outdoor taps and power source, private spacious gardens bordered by hedging and mature trees, outdoor sensor lighting and electric security gates to front.

Special features to note are that the property has oil fired central heating as well as a wood pellet stove and PVC double glazed windows. The property has mains water and it’s own septic tank. There are ash doors throughout, along with an ash staircase. There is plenty of space for growing vegetables in the gardens outdoors. The location of the property is on the school bus route for both primary and secondary schools.

Included in the sale are carpet, curtains, blinds, light fittings and fixtures and fittings.

Viewing is highly recommended for this property. Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt today to book your viewing slot, on 044 934 0000.

Find out more information here.