Petal Café opens in Castlepollard

By Paul O’Donovan

In this very strange and difficult time of lockdowns, government restrictions and a pandemic, it is great to see something positive that brings a smile to our faces.

Something very positive happened last week in Castlepollard – a new cafe opened.

Petal Café is situated on The Square, Castlepollard, between the Bank of Ireland and the fruit and vegetable shop.

The café was a hive of activity last Thursday afternoon – but with everyone maintaing their social distance, obeying the current government regulations and wearing face masks, with just four people allowed in at any one time.