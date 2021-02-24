Petal Café opens in Castlepollard

The café was a hive of activity last Thursday afternoon

By Admin
Elaine Guinan, on right, proprietor of the new Petal Café in Castlepollard, pictured behind the counter with her daughter Sara Guinan.

By Paul O’Donovan

In this very strange and difficult time of lockdowns, government restrictions and a pandemic, it is great to see something positive that brings a smile to our faces.

Something very positive happened last week in Castlepollard – a new cafe opened.

Petal Café is situated on The Square, Castlepollard, between the Bank of Ireland and the fruit and vegetable shop.

The café was a hive of activity last Thursday afternoon – but with everyone maintaing their social distance, obeying the current government regulations and wearing face masks, with just four people allowed in at any one time.

