Promotion is still up for grabs

by Paul O’Donovan

The Westmeath senior footballers will head to Sligo next Sunday, knowing that if they beat Sligo, they will be promoted to Division 2 next year. It is as simple as that. Even a draw will be good enough for Dessie Dolan’s side to be promoted. In fact Westmeath could be promoted even if they lose in Sligo, if Down were to beat Clare in their final league game, which will also take place on Sunday afternoon next, but nobody is contemplating that scenario. Westmeath know they are good enough to go up to Markievicz Park and win, but it certainly won’t be easy.

Sligo may have little else to play for other than pride but they will have plenty of that. Tony McEntee’s side lie in fourth place in the division on seven points and they can’t be promoted or relegated, but in front of their home fans, they will want to put on an impressive display to round off their league campaign.