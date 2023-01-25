New book offers history of Raharney and its people

Raharney people have never been found lacking in self-belief, and also for supporting those in their own community, and this is very much in evidence in an attractive and well produced new publication Raharney (Rath Áirne) A History, which has just been published by a local committee who took on the daunting task just six months ago.

What is immediately evident is that few local communities or voluntary committees would manage to achieve what a small group of Raharney people have succeeded in doing in their new book in such a remarkably short period.