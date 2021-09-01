Ready for battle

By Paul O’Donovan

While it hasn’t been mentioned that much, the Westmeath ladies senior football team are keen to seek revenge for defeat in last year’s All Ireland Intermediate Football final when they take on Wexford in this Sunday’s final in Croke Park, (1.45pm).

Last year Westmeath were beaten by Meath in the Intermediate final, but this year’s prize is even more significant when you look at how far that same Meath team have progressed in just eight months. The Royals will be lining out in the Senior All-Ireland final against Dublin, just minutes after Westmeath will have finished their Intermediate final.

By then Westmeath captain Fiona Claffey will be hoping to have her hands on the Intermediate Cup, but the Foxrock Cabinteely player knows all too well just how difficult a task her team face on Sunday.