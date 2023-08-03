RTÉ is going to the Fleadh!

RTÉ will be broadcasting live from this year’s Fleadh in Mullingar. RTÉ Radio 1’s Marty Morrissey, Louise Duffy and Kieran Hanrahan are set to broadcast live from Mullingar, along with RTÉ Raidío na Gaeltachta’s Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha.

Traditional musicians of all ages will gather once again in Mullingar for the Fleadh, as the town hosts the major event for the second year in a row. From competing singers, musicians and dancers to street performers and big names headlining a full programme of concerts, everyone is going to the Fleadh!

RTÉ Radio 1

The Marty Morrissey Show – August Bank Holiday Monday, 7 August

Join Marty Morrissey on the August Bank Holiday for The Marty Morrissey Show live from Market Square, Mullingar from 9-11am. Marty will bring us his inimitable mix of chat, music and entertainment.

The Louise Duffy Show – Thursday, 10 and Friday, 11 August

On Thursday, 10 and Friday 11 August from 12-1pm, The Louise Duffy Show will broadcast live at the Fleadh from the RTÉ Roadcaster, located at the entrance to Mullingar Town Park. If you’re there, drop down and help Louise get a session going and listen out for chances to win gig tickets and goodie bags.

Louise will also be popping down to the Gig Rig on Thursday evening, ahead of a great line up of music including Clare-Ann Kearns, Laois Music Generation, The Knights and more.

“I’m so excited to bring my show to the Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar this year,” said Louise.

“The Fleadh is such an important celebration of traditional Irish music, and from the street sessions to the gig rig, I’m really looking forward to hearing some of our best loved musicians and discovering some new ones.”

Céili House & Folk on One – Saturday, 12 August

Kieran Hanrahan will present Céilí House, featuring truly world class musicians and singers, live from The Gig Rig on Saturday, 12 August from 9-10pm on RTÉ Radio 1, followed by Folk on One with Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh from 10-11pm.

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta

Ríl an Ródaí BEO – 10, 11 agus 12 Lúnasa

Beidh Ríl an Ródaí BEO, le Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha, ar RTÉ Raidío na Gaeltachta, 10-11 Lúnasa, ó 3 – 5pm, agus 12 Lúnasa ó 1:20 – 3pm.

The world’s largest annual celebration of Irish music, language, song and dance is again expected to draw nearly half a million visitors to Mullingar, the town where Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, the country’s largest traditional cultural organisation, was founded in 1951, and RTÉ RnaG will be there with three programmes of exceptional traditional music and song.