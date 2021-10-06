Thursday, October 7, 2021
Second Dublin rail line on the way

The scope exists already for a doubling of the railway line between Mullingar and Dublin, similar to this double piece of railway line at Mullingar Railway Station, as there was a double line between Dublin and Galway, via Mullingar for more than a century, until 1930 or so.

The Government’s new multi-billion National Development Plan, launched on Monday of this week, 4 October, focuses on a major enhancement of the railway service between Mullingar and Dublin, with good prospects of the construction of a second rail line, news that is already being warmly welcomed.

The second railway line plan was described this week as “critically important” to Mullingar’s long term development.

The National Development Plan (NDP) deals with proposed developments in the next 10 years (2021 – 2030) and included is a commitment to enhance the current service between Mullingar and Dublin.

This would involve a major development of the current facilities in Mullingar and would be a significant boost to the town in the years ahead.

