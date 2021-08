The search is underway for a new Westmeath senior hurling manager following the decision of Shane O’Brien to step down last Wednesday.

The Dubliner led the Lake County to their first Joe McDonagh Cup success in July as they defeated Kerry at Croke Park, 2-28 to 1-24. He was in charge for the last two seasons, managing Westmeath against some of the top hurling counties in the country in Division 1 of the National Hurling League.