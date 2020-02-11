Collaborate and create with SJF Productions

Advertorial

What was once a childhood dream, steadily became a reality for Sarah Jane Foster who has, from the ground up, built one of the midlands’ most reputable and in demand production companies.

Newly based in the Mullingar Enterprise Centre on Bishopgate St, SJF Productions has a range of services available, and Sarah Jane herself is ready to promote your company, brand, or to get your message out into the world by offering a start to finish online video production to share with potential clients and customers.

With an extensive portfolio of work done with companies globally, nationally, and locally based, music videos, documentaries, wedding videos, and much more, Sarah Jane Foster has spent her whole life working in the film and television industry building an impressive network of contacts and extensive experience in video production.

History

Sarah Jane Foster’s interest in the production industry began at a very young age when her grandfather Mick Foster of Foster and Allen used to travel to Dublin to work with RTÉ.

“I just thought it was the coolest thing ever,” said Sarah, “I became obsessed with the TV atmosphere, the cameras, the lighting, the buzz of it all.”

Sarah continued work in the industry with some modelling for the Seoige Show and a part on the acclaimed RTÉ show ‘Love/Hate’, gaining plenty of experience in the workings of full professional productions.

Like many of those doing their Leaving Cert, Sarah did not quite know what area she wanted to work towards, and so she focussed on getting points to attend Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology to get a degree in television and filmmaking.

In 2014, Sarah joined the crew of Irish TV to present on County Matters Westmeath, while also learning the ins and outs of camera work, pre- and post-production, sound and lighting, etc., before deciding to go out on her own.

“And I remember that transition – it was so weird to be going up to people and instead of saying, ‘Hi, I’m Sarah Jane Foster with Irish TV’, to ‘Hi, I’m Sarah Jane Foster, can I make a promotional video for you?’”

In 2014/15, while social media was very much in rapid growth across the globe, companies were still wary about promoting their business on the platform, and instead relied on more traditional means of marketing, especially in Ireland.

This did not deter Sarah, however, and she persisted in networking and getting her name and brand out to major companies, bands, studios and broadcasters such as RTÉ and TV3, and by 2017, SJF Productions was born and Sarah hit the ground running.

Recent work

Sarah based herself in Mullingar due to the strong sense of community she and local business owners and entrepreneurs enjoy in the town and midlands. “Everyone sticks together, there are a lot of older businesses that have kept on going through some harder times, and there’s always someone to give you advice and introduce you around, and just help you out.”

In May 2019, Sarah travelled to Australia with her grandfather Mick Foster, and Tony Allen to shoot a behind the scenes documentary on their 20th tour Down Under.

“I began travelling around Ireland with them, getting behind the scenes shots and all the light-hearted moments off stage that anyone else wouldn’t see.

“I started off the documentary with where they were born, where they grew up and going to school, his old friends, and where they learned how to play music, and who taught them.

“The two of them are great characters,” Sarah continued, “they’re lots of fun.”

Sarah is also currently in negotiations to produce another show based in the midlands for Sky TV looking at local people and events, however, details are being kept tightly under wraps.

Over her career, SJF Productions has worked globally, nationally, and locally with companies such as Inglot, SOSU, Shape Up With Sharry, Expert, NGS Fitness, Mindy Brownes, Sheridan Windows, Lidl, Benefit Make-Up, and Quality Tractor Parts Online, and includes music videos with local artists such as Emmet Cahill in her portfolio.

SJF Productions is unique in the midlands in that it is one of the the only production company in the country with a female director. Sarah said that she has worked closely with organisations actively promoting female entrepreneurs in the start up of their businesses, such as ACORNS: Accelerating the Creation of Rural Nascent Startups.

“They were hugely encouraging in getting me going and keeping me going,” she said.

Sarah continues following their ethos in that entrepreneurs learn best from each other and successfully grow their businesses in rural Ireland.

Sarah also takes advantage of the many courses and programmes available locally from the Enterprise Centre and training boards, adding that they are a huge help for young entrepreneurs and those just starting out their own businesses.

Services

SJF Productions primarily works on corporate videos and product announcements where businesses can express their vision and mission statements and what they offer in their online content which can be placed on their website or social media pages.

From pre-production to the final product, SJF Productions liaise with a client and discovers how they want to get their message across to as wide an audience as possible in a tasteful and eye- catching way while evoking a positive brand association.

By reaching out directly to a potential customer or client via online content on their phone or computer, the video production is a perfect opportunity to do something different to promote their services and their image.

Sarah’s work with local brands has already become hugely popular in Westmeath and further afield, and it is her mission to become the number one film producer in the country.

Sarah’s true passion lies in documentary videos and every production that she works on receives the same care and dedication to the craft, resulting in a polished and expertly produced composition to assert your message.

With state-of-the-art equipment, the very latest in still photography and video capture technology, camera drone, and editing software, professional grade productions are par for the course.

SJF Productions can acquire the services of a full crew of camera operators, sound engineers, lighting technicians, and more for productions of any size to ensure that you are getting the most out of your video content.

Upcoming this year

Sarah Jane Foster is well known in the local community and works with charities and GAA clubs.

This year, Sarah will be a part of the two largest events in the midlands. On Friday, 13 March, she and Shane Barkey of the Arts Centre will co-host the Westmeath Bachelor Competition, a return of the famous gameshow.

This will be the signature event of the St Patrick’s Weekend Festival ‘Green Fest’ and is attracting some big names for the judging panel – Louis Walsh, Anne Doyle, Brian Dowling, and Tara O’Farrell.

Sarah Jane signed on for co-hosting duties just last week and SJF Productions are one of the main sponsors for the event.

With the addition of these big names to the judging panel, tickets for the event are in huge demand.

Sarah is also working closely with Fleadh TV and Comhaltas this summer for Fleadh 2020 set to grace Mullingar’s streets in August. “I’m aiming to get a documentary out of it as well. Mullingar has a huge history with the Fleadh, there’s so much to say and to learn and it would be great to show that side of Mullingar to everyone.”

The future

“I would love to be able to go to RTÉ or TV3 with my own documentary and get it aired,” said Sarah.

Get in touch

SJF Productions is newly based in Unit 5, of the Enterprise Centre on Bishopsgate St, Mullingar where Sarah Jane Foster is ready to offer a full production service for corporate videos, product announcements, music videos, documentaries, and much more.

For more information, call 087-2714899 or visit SJFProductions.ie.

You can also see Sarah’s work on social media including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Or if you prefer, pop by the office in Unit 5, Enterprise Centre, Bishopsgate St.

This article originally appeared in the Westmeath Topic dated Thursday, 30 January, 2020.