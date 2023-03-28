Spring Home Improvements 2023

Spring has arrived and as we awake from our winter slumber and move around and outside the house a bit more, we start noticing small jobs here and there that need attending to; perhaps it’s chipped paint on the front door that didn’t stand up to the incessant rains and frost of the winter, or repairs to windows and doors, carpets or cupboards.

Maybe you might just want to revitalise one or all the rooms in the house and give them a fresh, spring look that doesn’t cost too much?

This Spring Home Improvement feature will hopefully guide you in the right direction, providing you with inspiration articles, and contact details of local suppliers and businesses that have just what you need to give your home that fresh spring look.

