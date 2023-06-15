Stylish and contemporary living in Collinstown

16 Gleann Alainn, Collinstown

Asking Price: €340,000

A wonderful opportunity has arisen to acquire this exceptional detached stylish and contemporary family home nestled in the heart of Collinstown village.

The photographs don’t do the property justice, hence an appointment is encouraged to view this impeccably well-finished classy bungalow as soon as possible.

Finished to extremely high standards throughout, this spacious open plan accommodation has an abundance of natural light seeping through to all areas. It is set on a large private site with electric gated entrance, stone wall boundary to the front, cobble lock driveway, pergola and detached garage.

The accommodation briefly comprises of a welcoming entrance hallway with newly fitted composite door, tiled flooring and storage unit. A spacious utility/guest WC and walk in hot-press are bonus areas in this property.

There is open plan kitchen/dining/ living room with a dual aspect, having modern fitted kitchen units, large kitchen island and newly tiled flooring.

The dining and living area have newly fitted engineered timber floors, in the living area there is a feature backdrop timber wall with TV point and solid fuel fireplace.

The hallway has timber flooring which leads to the three double bedrooms with the master being ensuite and walk in wardrobe (originally a bedroom) The main family bathroom is fully tiled with newly fitted three-piece suite and separate shower cubicle.

The exterior of this home is well maintained with cobble lock driveway, gardens in lawn with kerbs, pergola and detached garage with power supply, fuel shed and boiler room.

This classy family home is conveniently located in the village of Collinstown with all necessary amenities to hand including crèche, primary school, local shop, new playground and Church.

Nearby facilities include Fore Abbey and Tullynally Castle and the property is within minutes of the Blue Flag Lake of Lough Lene, which is famous for its fishing and water sports. Mullaghmeen Forest, which is perfect for long and short walks, is also close by.

The property is less than a ten minute drive to Castlepollard town, which has a host of amenities including Tesco express, hair and beauty salons, doctor’s clinic, pharmacys, Churches, local shops and two primary schools and a post primary school and pubs. The area has a strong GAA following for hurling, camogie and football. This family home is also on the post primary school bus route to Mullingar.

Included in the sale of this C3 energy rated property are the oven and hob, the extractor fan, dishwasher, Nordmende fridge, lights, blinds as well as fixtures and fittings.

