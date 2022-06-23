Summer Wedding Feature.

The Church restaurant in Mullingar will be one of the reasons your special day will be remembered by every- one for years to come, as from the moment you walk through the door to the moment you leave you can expect the very best in service and delectable cuisine at the Church Restaurant, Mullingar. The Church is more than just a restaurant; it is a family-run fully

Formerly the Presbyterian Church in Mullingar for over 200 years, the Church held its final service in April 2012, and has since become the location of one of the town’s most

licensed dining experience with an aim to provide you with fresh, tasty food and friendly, efficient service. The Church also is fully licensed to host your very own ‘church’ wed- ding!

well-respected fine din- ing establishments. The Church provides a private venue and a wide selection of menus to cater for all tastes and budgets. A visit to The Church to sample the excellent service and food for yourself is recommended. Call on 044 933 2517 to make your reservation.

Ollie Gallagher Videographer

Make Memories Last Forever with Ollie Gallagher Videographer

A picture is worth a thousand words, and a video leaves you speechless! Especially when you have a first class video of your special day recorded by Ollie Gallagher.

Ollie has a wealth of experience in capturing special moments on video and provides that comfort and feel good factor that the bridal party looks for when they are considering a videographer for their special day.

Based in Mullingar and serving the Midlands, Ollie will capture the magic of your wedding day, so you can replay the day for family and friends for years to come.

Along with weddings, he is also available to record parties, sporting events and musicals.

To book Ollie for your Wedding Day, call 087 2054688.

Seating plans – keeping everyone happy

Seating plans can be complicated, especially if you have combating relatives to deal with.

It’s almost better to have lots of guests attending that don’t know anyone but the bride and groom as they will freely talk with each other and probably end up being friends for life!

1. A simple rule of thumb would be to not seat battling relatives together. Even if you have to split the family up to seat them on the day, consider placing the younger ones at a table with older people; this will no doubt help the younger ones gain some communication skills and keep the parents together so that they keep each other calm.

If you’re really worried about seating, have a lottery system whereby you write a table number on a small chit of paper. Everyone entering picks a number from a bowl and is seated at the respectively numbered table. This is a fun way to sort out seating issues and everyone will enjoy the fun element of change! You could also let everyone know that there will be free seating options from the dessert course onwards!

2. Don’t sit all the quiet people together or all the loud people together – opt for a balanced group.

3. It is wise to place all the teenagers in one group, as they will share common interests and feel more comfortable and enjoy the day more.

4. While traditionally, the hotels will work on a table number scheme, nowadays, brides and grooms are trying to invoke some humour or novelty to their dining halls and have chosen to name their tables with iconic names. If you have a set seating plan, you should erect a chart with the seating plan up in the hallway or at the entrance to the dining room. This will make it much easier for the guests to figure out where they are meant to be sitting.

5. At the tables, it is a good idea to have ice-breakers to help the guests get to know each other and feel more comfortable. One common ice-breaker is the betting sheets for having a wager on how long the wedding speeches will be, or who will be the first to shed a tear, etc. Why not include a trivia quiz about the bride and groom, to get the table talking, and laughing!

Greville Arms Hotel

“Timeless class” is what your Summer wedding in the Greville Arms Hotel has on offer.

“The Greville” as it is fondly known as, is synonymous for weddings and a great day out, for the happy couple as well as the guests. The homely welcome and first class dining and service is what everyone enjoys in the Greville. Contact the welcoming team at the Greville Arms Hotel in Mullingar today to plan for the day of your dreams, on 044 934 8563 or by email on: info@grevillearmshotel.ie .

Wedding Locations

There are numerous sources online that you can look up information about wedding venues either here in Ireland or abroad. The website Wedding Pages (www.weddingpages.ie) provides a list of wedding locations available in each county. The website provides information about each venue such as the expected set up on the day, number of guests allowed and other amenities that will be available.

This website is useful in helping you to narrow down the venues you can chose from as it gives the option of selecting only one county. This makes it easier to see what venue suits your needs the most. You may decide that you would like to have a wedding abroad. It is important to check any rules or regulations in the country that you intend to marry in. This information can be found on the citizens information website (www.citizensinformation.ie) and the Department of Foreign Affairs under the section of marriage and civil partnership abroad. It is also recommended that you contact the civil registry office of the country you intend to travel to.

Dermot Hall Menswear Edenderry (suits)

With almost 50 years of experience in ensuring grooms look the part on their Wedding Day, a visit to Dermot Hall Menswear in Edenderry is a must for all Grooms. Indeed a visit to Dermot Hall Menswear is a must for all men who want to make sure they are dressed with the latest style and best quality outfits. Dermot Hall Menswear have special Wedding Party Offers and also rent suits and accessories for special occasions.

Located in Edenderry, call Dermot Hall Menswear today on 046 973 1475 as a one stop shop for all your Summer Wedding needs.

Tips for a sustainable wedding

With the world becoming more environmentally conscious, all aspects of our everyday lives are being impacted by the decisions we make in terms of living as sustainable as possible.

Weddings were always considered the best day of a person’s life and there was no expense spared in ensuring the day was perfect in every way. Things have changed however and the luxury trappings of a wedding are being re-considered by bridal parties in all parts of the world. “Less is more” and many couples are opting for smaller, more economical weddings but maxing out on doing things differently while still making sure that everyone has a great day out. Here are a few tips that might help you plan for a more sustainable wedding:

Invites

Think about using bamboo material or plantable paper (with seeds) for your wedding invitation. Not only is this sustainable but it also acts as a keepsake for your guests.

Flowers /Confetti petals

Go back to basics with the flowers and find a local, passionate florist that uses seasonal flowers for your special day, as opposed to flowers which have been grown out of season and imported from different parts of the world.

Chances are that same florist will offer you petals which can act as a confetti, which is biodegradable and much prettier than coloured pieces of paper.

Venue / Transport

Depending on where you get married, it might be an idea to consider how far your guests have to travel and, depending on their age, if they are able for the journey. Hiring a coach from a few central points for long journeys is more environmentally friendly, not to mention safer, than all of your guests taking a car each. Who doesn’t love a fun bus journey!

Summer Weddings at The Annebrook House Hotel

A wedding at the Annebrook House Hotel is great any time of the year but if you’re thinking of hosting a Summer wedding in particular, then drop in to the Annebrook for the Summer Open Day on Sunday, July 10 to see how we can make your dream a reality.

With your guests gathering outside our Old House enjoying your very own ice cream cart, the Prosecco flowing, Summer Punch on demand, and the sprawling town park as your backdrop, you can have the most relaxed day -your way!

Our newly renovated ballroom is light and spacious with ample natural light and to make the most of dancing your way into those long summer evenings. You can be sure our food choices on the day will be the usual top quality.

Finish off your wedding celebrations with some fabulous post wedding celebrations on “day two” with a luxury BBQ in our Old House Terrace.

If you would like to talk through your wedding plans with the Wedding Co-ordinator at the Annebrook Hotel, email Orla on: events@annebrook.ie .

Shop Local for your Wedding As always, we encourage everyone to shop local wherever they can mange to do so. It’s almost a given that by supporting your local businesses will get you the best quality, the best prices and the most personalised and professional service on offer. It’s therefore well worth your while to consider all advertisers in this feature when planning your special day. North Midlands Credit Union Finance is something that governs all aspect of marriage, whether its before, during or after your celebrations and regardless of which month of the year you get wed! It can be a worry and cause unnecessary tension and stress at a time that should be happy and stress-free. Your local North Midlands Credit Union offer attractive finance packages for weddings and as always, keeping thing local works wonders for your credit rating. Drop in to your local North Midlands Credit Union office some of these days to find out more or email them on: info@northmidlandscu.ie . Hamlet Court Hotel The family owned Hamlet Court Hotel, located in the small village of Johnstownbridge, is a unique destination and perfect venue for one of life’s most momentous days – your Wedding Day. No matter how small or large your wedding party, the Hamlet Court will cater for all. They are also fully licensed to host civil wedding services and offer luxury surroundings for the all important exchange of vows. This charming country hotel has a well-earned and deserved reputation. Excellent home cooked food and outstanding staff provide superior service and attention that guarantees very happy bridal parties who have spread the word. Make an appointment to see the elegance for yourself at the Wedding Viewing Evenings on Thursday July 21 and Friday July 22, between 5pm and 9pm, by contacting Sharon by email on: sharon@thehamlet.ie or by telephone on 046 954 1200.

Kelly Photography

Catherine Kelly Photography professionally captures the beauty and emotion of your Wedding Day in photographs that will have you fall in love every day of your life. With almost 20 years experience, Catherine comes from a background of photographers; by adding her own unique special touches to her work, she delivers magical memories to happy couples all year round. Contact Catherine today to photograph your special day, on 087 792 6620 or by email at: info@kellyphoto.ie .