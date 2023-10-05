Superstyled property – Featured on TV!

38 Rathgowan Wood, Mullingar

Three-bedroom, one bathroom semi-detached

Asking price: €235,000

It’s not often we get to show off a TV property in show-house condition, and this picture perfect property is also not expected to be available for long on the market so it would be a good idea to get your bids in early for this one!

This exceptional three-bedroom family home, ideally located in a small development in the heart of Mullingar, is presented in show-house condition throughout. The excellent décor both inside and outside is to be seen to be believed.

The professionally landscaped private rear garden, that was featured on the Super Gardens TV show, is a space of peace and tranquility. It features perfectly laid decking and tiling, tiered levels and spaces that are easily accessible for avid gardeners. There is a large driveway, offering private parking and a side entrance for convenience. The cosy home office makes this property the perfect work from home location.

The property

The ground floor accommodation briefly comprises an entrance hall with tiled floor leading to the living room with lino floor and electric fireplace. The kitchen is fully fitted with ample storage, floor tiling and open with the dining area with lino floor and double doors to the rear. A home office with carpet flooring and a guest WC completes the ground floor.

The first floor consists of a carpeted landing giving access to the three bedrooms, all with carpet flooring and two with built in wardrobes. The main family bathroom is a three-piece suite with wall tiling and lino flooring.

This property has ample parking in the area and is ideally located close to town centre, beside all the amenities you could ask for. It is adjacent to a local primary school and offers easy access to the N4 and N52.

The property has a high heat retention and would make an ideal starter home.

Included in the sale are the carpet, curtains, blinds, light fittings, fixtures and fittings and the garden shed.

Special features and services to keep in mind when considering this property are the gas fired central heating, the professionally landscaped garden, patio and BBQ area featured on super gardens TV show, the property is located in a cul-de sac, secluded corner site and is not overlooked to rear, added drainage in rear garden, family friendly estate, close to all local amenities in Mullingar town.

Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt today on 044 934 0000 to book your viewing slot for this dream property and garden. For further details and images, click here.