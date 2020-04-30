Open for Business: Find the perfect fit at Swarbrigg Shoes

Advertorial

Swarbrigg Shoes is one of the oldest family run businesses in Mullingar, where it has served the needs of locals for the past 48 years.

This thriving shoe business also has an outlet in Athlone’s Golden Island Shopping Centre.

Swarbrigg’s are finding that business is quite steady during these times and with their main street shop now closed, there is a lot of online buying. Children’s shoes are proving very popular, as are essential work shoes and since the lockdown, business has been quite brisk.

Swarbrigg’s have a very strong customer base and they are finding that people are remaining very loyal to what is a well established Mullingar business, with a proud tradition of great customer satisfaction.

