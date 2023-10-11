Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Taylor Swift to play Mullingar…sort of! 

By Ciaran Brennan
Brian Friedman / Shutterstock

Mullingar Swifties can fill the Blank Space left from not getting tickets for Taylor Swift’s Dublin concerts with a new film about the singer.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Mullingar Artist’s exhibition to raise funds for local charities

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers