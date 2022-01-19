Three-bedroom property ready for immediate occupation

Three bedroom, three bathroom semi-detached house

The Barns, Water Street, Castlepollard

Asking Price €260,000

You will travel far to find a property in as good a condition as The Barns, located on Water street, Castlepollard. Complete with a B2 energy rating, this deceptively spacious three-bedroom, three bathroom and two reception roomed semi detached property would make an ideal family home.

The large side entrance with gate to the rear garden and adjoining site, offers potential for future development subject to necessary conditions and planning permission. This home is presented to the open market ready for immediate occupation with well-appointed rooms and private rear garden containing a detached block-built garage and cabin ideal for a home office.

The property is located within walking distance of Castlepollard town centre, which has a host of amenities on offer, including a Tesco shopping centre, local shops, two primary schools and a post primary school, churches and all necessary amenities, both social and essential.

Accommodation on the ground floor comprises a welcoming entrance hallway, which leads to all living accommodation. The spacious sitting room with a prominent front window aspect and solid fuel stove, double doors lead to the kitchen/dining room area. The kitchen is off the dining room, with fitted wall and floor units offering ample storage space. A guest WC completes the ground floor area.

The first floor contains the landing with timber flooring and hot-press, stira stairs to the floored attic, which also has a power supply and window to the gable end. Three double bedrooms all have timber flooring. The master becomes is ensuite. The main family bathroom contains a three-piece white suite.

The exterior of the property houses a reasonable sized wooden cabin, which would make an ideal home office as it has a full power supply. The external garage is block built, detached with double doors, concrete base, power supply and plumbed for use as a utility area.

Included in the sale are the oven/hob, extractor fan, dishwasher, fridge freezer, light fittings, two radiator covers in dining room along with fixtures and fittings.

Other important features and services to note when considering purchase are: the double glazed windows and doors, the PVC facia and soffits, the floored attic with a window and power supply, the oil fired central heating, mains water and drainage connections, walled rear garden, wheelchair ramp to the front and ample car parking space as well as the potential to develop an adjoining site, subject to planning permission.

The Castlepollard area is within easy access of many lakes and rivers for water sport and fishing enthusiasts, with the famous Tullynally Castle, gardens and forestry walks on your doorstep. The area has strong GAA clubs for both Hurling and Camogie. Castlepollard is a key location for access to Dublin on the M50 (approx. 40 mins), Mullingar (approx. 12km), other key routes include Athlone, Tullamore and Galway.

Early viewing is highly recommended. Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt in Castlepollard today on 044 966 1000 to book your viewing slot for this ready to move into family home.

