Toxic fumes kill popular local man

People throughout Westmeath who knew him personally and across a wide area of the country where he was also well known, learned with shock and regret last week, of the untimely death of Oliver Moore, at his home, Ballyvade, Ballinalack, Mullingar.

In his late 70s, Oliver was found dead in the kitchen of his home on Monday of last week, 15 January, after he had been missed by neighbours and it was discovered there had been a kitchen fire in his home, with smoke damage evident, and the Gardai were called, and gained entry to the house. He had not been seen for a day or two before the discovery.

Topic has learned that turf, which was beside a cooker in the kitchen of Mr Moore, had caught fire at night time, and some kitchen ceiling tiles had melted, giving off noxious fumes. It is understood the late Mr Moore came downstairs, but was overcome by the deadly fumes in his kitchen, and lay inside the door until he was later found.