‘We’ve been going through hell’ – Mother-of-five pleads for house

By Admin
Left: The muddy garden entrance to the mobile home. Right: The leaking roof on the mobile home.

By Claire Corrigan

Imagine the plight of a couple and their five children – aged from 6 to 16 years of age – all forced to live in a leaky and dilapidated mobile home at the bottom of a mucky garden, with absolutely no facilities, and who’ve been left in that awful predicament for over a year – while they’ve been unable to get a house from Westmeath County Council despite constant efforts, and felt forced to turn to Topic as a last resort?

We’ve seen their situation, and its an utter disgrace, and it’s just as big a disgrace that they have been left unhoused by the local authority, even though suitable accommodation has previously become available close to where they live, but it was given to a person who already lived in a good three-bedroom home. And they fear the same is going to happen again.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleCouncillors want Hill of Uisneach elevated as World Heritage site

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021