‘We’ve been going through hell’ – Mother-of-five pleads for house

By Claire Corrigan

Imagine the plight of a couple and their five children – aged from 6 to 16 years of age – all forced to live in a leaky and dilapidated mobile home at the bottom of a mucky garden, with absolutely no facilities, and who’ve been left in that awful predicament for over a year – while they’ve been unable to get a house from Westmeath County Council despite constant efforts, and felt forced to turn to Topic as a last resort?

We’ve seen their situation, and its an utter disgrace, and it’s just as big a disgrace that they have been left unhoused by the local authority, even though suitable accommodation has previously become available close to where they live, but it was given to a person who already lived in a good three-bedroom home. And they fear the same is going to happen again.