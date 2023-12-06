When Shane MacGowan came for supper

On a raucous April night in 2014, the late Shane MacGowan came to Mullingar for a special evening that featured all manner of the town’s finest.

In Mamma Mia on Grove Street, the legendary singer who passed away last Thursday headed up a Speaking Supper organised by his long-term partner, Victoria Mary Clarke.

Songs were sung, drink was drunk and lies were surely told as Bressie, John Joe Nevin and the public joined MacGowan around the table in aid of the Lakelands Area Retreat & Cancer Centre (LARCC).

The LARCC was confirmed as the charity of choice when Bressie was one of the first figures to confirm his attendance. He spoke about the importance of the charity at the event alongside then-girlfriend and entrepreneur, Rozanna Purcell.

Clarke, who married MacGowan in 2018 after a lengthy engagement, organised a number of these Speaking Suppers around the country at the time. She put the event together with the help of Cronin brothers, Johnny and Michael.

The Mullingar edition of the event saw Gianni’s restaurant turn into a theatre with speeches, songs and stand-up routines providing entertainment after the four-course meal. 60 diners packed into the backstreet eatery on the night as events unfolded.