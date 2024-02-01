WIN tickets to The FRIENDS Experience!

More than 25 years after its debut in 1994, FRIENDS remains one of the most beloved TV series of all time.

‘The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in Dublin’, includes set recreations, props and costumes from the show, and even a chance to sit on the iconic orange couch. Not to mention plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities and limited-edition merchandise! Could you BE any more excited?

More info and tickets here.

The show will officially leave our shores on February 25th and to celebrate, our own friends at Rob Kenny PR, the Irish PR team behind the experience here, have given us six press passes to give away!

To enter just complete the entry form below