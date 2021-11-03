Your Christmas Shop Local Guide

Where we choose to spend our money can say a LOT about what we value in the world, which is why Topic’s favourite way to shop is locally with small businesses, friends, and creators. Spending and purchasing gifts locally can have a massive impact for those businesses and not to mention it makes for the perfect Christmas Gift!

Topic this year, are encouraging and challenging you to shop local for Christmas, and with deals as great as the ones shown here on Topic it’s EASY to do. So we are kicking off our first ever Christmas Shop Local Guide this week!

Ryan’s Pharmacy

Many of our readers will have visited a Ryan’s Pharmacy at some stage without realising that the Ryan pharmacies (a group of 5, located in the Kildare and Offaly areas) are run by a very passionate, hands on, young, active working pharmacist named Shane Ryan.

Ryan’s are the first pharmacy in Ireland to be affiliated with the Design and Craft Council of Ireland, supporting Irish crafts by selling Irish products in store. They have won the 2008 Pharmacy of the Year award and in 2019 they were winners of the Small Firms National Awards for Service. The team consists of loyal and dedicated staff and the level of service and customer care offered to this day in every one of Ryan’s pharmacies are second to none.

They offer a varied range of services and products at an unbeatable price within a welcoming space for customers and staff. A gift from Ryan’s truly would make the perfect Christmas Present!!

Celebrating 25 years in business, Ryan’s Pharmacy have a jaw dropping HALF PRICE reduction on selected Yankee Candles from their range.

LARGE – Was €24.95 Now €12.48

MEDIUM – Was €19.95 Now €9.95

Start your Christmas Shopping early while stocks last.

MCK Hardware

MCK Hardware, well-known by our readers, is the go-to place for all your DIY projects in Edenderry, Offaly. From protective clothing to the paint, you use to spruce up that downstairs bathroom or your master bedroom, MCK Hardware can provide!

Stuck trying to find the perfect Christmas Gift for friends and family? Look no further. With the extensive range of products sold in MCK Hardware you will have your Christmas Shopping list ticked off in no time!

Celebrations are well and truly underway for 1 Year of MCK Hardware, and to celebrate they are having a MASSIVE GIVEAWAY on Saturday, 6th November. All you have to do is enter the store on the day, make a purchase and receive a ticket which can be redeemed at the prize counter. Some of the prizes up for grabs include:

1x Egg Chair, 3x Bosch Drills, 80x Fleetwood T-Shirts, 6x Dulux Fleece, 3x Dulux Paint Vouchers, 1x Headlamp, 6x Household Cleaning Sets and lots, lots more!

See you all in MCK Hardware on SATURDAY, 6th NOVEMBER!

LakePoint Retail Park

Lakepoint Retail Park is the perfect place for all your Christmas essentials. Located on the outskirts of Mullingar on the Delvin Road, the park is perfectly positioned within a few metres of the N4 and N52 motorways. The retail park has been in operation for 20 years and was one of the first retail parks built outside of Dublin.

The huge FREE car-parking space available means that you are never more than a few metres from your mode of transport. Your entire shopping and parking experience is all at ground level, which is also a bonus for shoppers of all ages.

Lakepoint Retail Park is currently home to Woodies DIY Home & Garden, DID Electrical, Home Savers, Énergie Fitness Gym, Harry Corry Soft Furnishings and Interiors, Elvery Intersport, Maxi Zoo Pet Supplies, Brentwood Coffee Shop and IMC 6 screen cinema. FBD Insurance is also on site at Lakepoint Retail Park.

Opened 7 days a week – 09.30am to 6pm, with late opening on Thursday and Friday until 9pm.

