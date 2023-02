Westmeath County Council should protect Mullingar town’s existing car sparking spaces, according to a motion raised by Cllr Andrew Duncan which stirred up a debate in the chamber last week (13 February).

He said that “there’s a growing hostility towards the car” in Ireland and the world.

“Not everyone agrees with that programme that cars are the enemy. If you do not have car parking in town centres, the likelihood is that they will be turned into pedestrianised coffee shop plazas.”