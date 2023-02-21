Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Mullingar Hospital manager says lack of space in ED is a problem

By Topic.ie

Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar is “hugely challenged in terms of space in the Emergency Department” according to its manager, Kay Slevin.

Explaining why the local ED is so often in “escalation”, she said it’s due to a number of factors, such as age profile and staffing. 

“Our attendances from the over 75s profile are up. The age profiles we are seeing now can result in a longer length of stay. However, as a hospital, we are still meeting our performances in terms of lengths of stay,” said Kay. 

