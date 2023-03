More than six million people tuned in to watch Niall Horan’s debut as a coach on The Voice last Monday, with the first episode of the 23rd season of the hit US show making it to number one in the ratings.

It was a full circle moment for the Mull­ingar man, who was in a similar position to The Voice contestants when he appeared on stage in Croke Park for his audition with The X Factor in 2010.