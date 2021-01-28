Grab a slice of good, clean food at Mullingar’s newest pizzeria

What started off as a small pop-up project during lockdown has quickly gained a reputation as one of the best places to enjoy a pizza in the midlands.

The founders of Urban Forge pizza, Adrian and Deirdre Murphy, have now extended their brand which started in Castletown Geoghegan, to Mullingar, allowing even more people to discover their menu and treat their tastebuds.

An unusual name at first glance, Adrian and Deirdre were inspired by the building that Urban Forge, Castletown Geoghegan inhabits, which is an old forge dating back to the mid 1800’s.

Being members of the Slow Food Movement which was put in place to promote local food and traditional cooking, Urban Forge want to connect people through ‘good, clean, fair food.

With their own homegrown herbs, sourced from their herb gardens, as well as homemade pesto made from fresh basil grown in their polytunnel and their chilliest of peppers grown freshly in their glass house, you can ensure you get ‘good, clean, fair’ food when you place an order.

The pizzas at Urban Forge are freshly prepared and cooked in an Italian stone oven, which generate high levels of heat spread evenly for the perfect pizza.

This way of cooking can also mean a healthier pizza as fruit and vegetable toppings retain their antioxidants as well as their nutrients due to being cooked a lot quicker than your alternative oven pizza.

Located in the heart of Mullingar at 30-32 Oliver Plunkett Street, Urban Forge are open from Monday to Friday, 8:00am-10:00pm and on Sundays, 10:00am-10:00pm. Place your order by calling 086 801 2001.

PASTA OFFER

If you’re tired after a long week in the office or sitting in front of a screen for hours on end and cannot face the thought of cooking, grab and enjoy a pasta dish for just €8 (Monday to Thursday). Have it delivered directly to your front door and enjoy the wonders of Urban Forge.

Their menu can be found on their website as well as their social media pages including Facebook (Urban Forge Mullingar) and Instagram (@urbanforge.ie).