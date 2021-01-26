Your quiet country escape awaits!

Moortown, Castlepollard,

Co. Westmeath

Two storey,

5 Bedroom,

6 Bathroom Detached House

FOR SALE By Private Treaty

OFFERS IN EXCESS OF: E450,000

If you’ve ever wanted to have your very own house in the country, complete with a bit of land and stables, this is now your golden opportunity for your wishes to become a reality.

This magnificent fully renovated, light filled, spacious home spanning approx. 225 sq.meters (2,421 sq.ft), with three reception rooms, five-bedrooms and six-bathrooms has come to market recently. Immediate viewing is recommended to appreciate what this home has to offer and to be in with a chance of purchase.

The property is ideally located, not too far from anywhere. It’s just two miles from Castlepollard town centre on the Oldcastle road, giving easy access to local primary and post primary schools, churches, Tesco shopping centre, hotel, Bank of Ireland, sporting and leisure facilities including many lakes and rivers for water sport and fishing, the historical Fore Abbey and Tullynally Castle, with garden walks all to hand.

Built in circa 1985, this property would be ideal for someone wanting to run their own business from home with fibre internet already connected or perhaps start a B&B as all rooms are ensuite. Set on approximately 14 acres with six wooden stables and a sand arena, the entire property is ideal for a hobby farm or the equestrian enthusiast. The property even has it’s own dog run area.

The present owners have put a lot of thought, time, effort and finance into this home, having installed new double-glazed windows (with safety locks on upstairs windows) and doors, fully rewired and re-plumbed, fully tiled en-suites, newly fitted kitchen and three zoned heating system with oil and solid fuel.

The six new wooden stables (12ft x 12ft) and an all-weather arena with sand and fiber mix 30m & 40m means the entire property is ready to occupy with no additional work needed. There are three access points to the property, a double gated entrance to the residence and two gated entrances and a back lane to the lands and stables.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, white PVC door with glass panels, porcelain tiled flooring, radiator, access to attic (which has recently been re-insulated) and an open balustrade carpeted stairs and landing with window allowing an abundance of natural light to seep through.

The sitting room is complete with bay windows, solid fuel stove (heats room only), porcelain tiled flooring, coving, ceiling rose and a TV point.

The dining room houses a solid fuel 22-kilowatt Heritage stove (heats water and radiators), porcelain tiled flooring, TV point and coving.

The huge and stylish kitchen/dining room has fitted wall and floor units offering ample storage space, tiled splash backs, tiled flooring, hot-press, oil fired Stanley cooker (heats water & radiators) set in to a feature brick surround, heat sensors, TV and phone points.

The utility room offers additional storage in the fitted presses, sink, tiled splash backs, tiled flooring, door to rear. The back hall also has porcelain tiled flooring and a door to rear.

The property has a ground floor shower room and a separate wet room. Both are fully tiled with WC, wash hand basin, shower cubicle (one with an electric shower and one has a pump shower), window, radiator, shelved in storage.

The downstairs family room with porcelain tiled flooring, fitted presses, TV point, under stairs storage and solid fuel enamel stove (heats room only) is large enough for any family gathering and small enough to be cosy and comfortable.

The first floor houses four, carpeted bedrooms, each with a TV point, one of which has built in storage. All bedrooms are ensuite and fully tiled with WC, wash hand basin, shower cubicle with pump shower and a window.

A fifth room which is currently being used as a bedroom, can easily be transformed into a study.

A separate guest WC complete with WC and wash hand basin is well located upstairs.

This property has it’s own gym – no excuses now for not being able to go to the gym! The gym has carpet flooring, a TV point and spot lights. This could easily be transformed into a children’s play room or a second office / study – perfect comfort for those work- from-home days.

The property has a C1 energy rating and there are thermostats in all rooms as well as heat detectors in all bedrooms. Included in the sale are the heavy duty fire proof internal doors, carpets, blackout blinds, light fittings, double electric oven, the electric hob, extractor fan and gas cooker. The property is a self-contained unit with rental potential.

Viewing by appointment only.

Contact:

Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt

12/14 Dominick Street

Mullingar

Co. Westmeath

Tel: 044 934 0000.