Election candidates condemn “juvenile” poster vandalism

Election candidates have condemned “juvenile behaviour” of offensive graffiti and vandalism written on some election posters in Mullingar. One candidate, who is up for local elections on Friday, 7 June, said: “There is no need for it but what can you do?

“One thing that we have done with our posters is to keep it to a minimum. It is what it is.

“I wish it didn’t happen. It should not happen. It is disappointing but we will get on with it. It is just part and parcel. We try to keep the posters high.

“Some of the candidates go over the top with their posters, and it made it look very busy in town.”

Another candidate said: “It is not something that you want but you will always have a few juvenile people. There are certain elements. Juvenile behaviour.

“If people have something to say, don’t go by writing something like this on a poster. If they are in easy reach, then there will be people who mark it up.”