Westmeath Local Election 2024 – LIVE RESULTS Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful! Subscribe to our newsletter Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. SUBSCRIBE Previous articlePrestigious award for Knockdrin native at International Film Festival You may have missed... Local election count to take place in Moate 24 May 2024 47 candidates to contest Westmeath local election 23 May 2024 Election candidates condemn “juvenile” poster vandalism 23 May 2024 How Ireland’s voting system works 20 May 2024 27 candidates to contest Midlands North West election 2 May 2024 Mullingar: Meet the Candidates 14 May 2024