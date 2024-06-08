Prestigious award for Knockdrin native at International Film Festival

Westmeath’s creative reputation was further enhanced when, on 29 April Knockdrin native Oonagh Waldron (20) won the Best Screenplay award at the 2024 Fresh International Film Festival. The awards, held in the Ominplex Cinema and Troy Studios Limerick, and broadcast on RTE2, recognised talent within filmmakers, schools, youth and community groups.

Oonagh’s winning screenplay ‘Dear Mrs Green,’ follows a young mother who cares for an elderly woman with dementia and was inspired by an interview she heard on the radio. At the same time, she had been thinking about having an older person as a main character and both elements came together when she wrote her screenplay and entered it into a competition.