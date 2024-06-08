Quaint cottage for €250k could be your escape to the country

Drumone,

Oldcastle,

Co. Meath,

A82 A4W9

Asking Price: €259,950

Old world charms meet a modern décor with this beautifully presented three-bed semi-detached dormer style cottage with cut stone façade, nestled in the heart of Drumone village, presented to the open market in pristine condition throughout. Set on an approximately 0.7-acre site with a private rear garden and ample car parking to the front, the original building was part of the Loughcrew Estate back in the early 1900s and was extended, offering light-filled airy rooms.

The accommodation comprises a welcoming entrance hall with a composite PVC door having triple glazed glass panels on either side, this hallway leads to all the living accommodation including the impressive fully fitted kitchen with wall and floor units offering ample storage space, tiled flooring, a solid fuel stove and patio doors to the rear garden.

The bathroom is fully tiled with a three-piece suite and separate tiled shower cubicle. There is a ground floor double room with a rear aspect and laminate flooring. The cosy sitting room has two deep-set windows which have a front aspect, timber flooring and solid fuel stove set into a cut stone surround. From the sitting room, there are stairs that lead to the second double bedroom which is currently being used as an office.

From the hall, there is a second set of stairs with carpet and Velux window to the first-floor master bedroom, which is spacious and has access to the part of the attic.

The property is located within easy access to necessary amenities including Ballinacree Play School, Moylagh Primary School and Church, Moylagh GAA, community centre and Loughcrew Estate. The property is located 5km from Oldcastle and 30km from Mullingar. Early viewing of this home is highly recommended to appreciate what it has to offer. To book your viewing slot of this much-sought-after property, contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt today at 044 966 1000. For more information, click here.