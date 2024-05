Counting of all Westmeath local election ballot papers for next month’s election is to take place in Moate Sports & Recreation Centre on Saturday, 8 June.

Before counting gets underway in Moate, all local and EU ballots will be separated and verified in TUS Athlone. Once separated and verified, local ballots will be transferred to Moate Sports & Recreation Centre with all EU votes to be transferred to the EU constituency count in Castlebar, Co. Mayo.